CLiQ launches luxury platform

Tata CLiQ is launching a luxury platform in partnership with Genesis. This will have bridge to luxury brands such as Michael Kors, Furla, Coach, Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans and later on Burberry and Jimmy Choo. The main categories are hand bags and luxury watches.

Launched in 2016 Tata CLiQ is the Tata Group’s e-commerce portal. The focus is on profit margins and unit economics, and not just growing sales via discounts. The name stands for shopping online that is now so easy and trustworthy, that all it takes is a click. The Q in the logo represents a magnifying glass – a visual representation of the brand's focus on curating only the best brands and products.

New brands will be added on a daily basis in the next three months. The platform will deliver to 4,500 PIN codes initially and aims to take it up to 6,000 PIN codes, or about 15 per cent of the total postal network in the country. The focus is on international brands but the portal will be looking at the Indian couture category as well.

Genesis Luxury is the Indian marketing and distribution partner for luxury and high-fashion brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Armani, Bottega Veneta, Coach, Canali, Paul Smith and Furla.