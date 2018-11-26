Club Factory sees India as one of its strongest market

Club Factory ranked among the top e-commerce platforms in India and was also the highest downloaded app in the shopping category in the month of July this year. Club Factory is a shopping app boasting of products ranging from apparels, shoes, jewelry, home décor, handbags, beauty products to gadgets. India has become the leading market for Club Factory, accounting for nearly 40 million users out of its 70 million users globally. The aim is to offer young Indian consumers easy access to affordable glamour at unbeatable factory prices.

In order to meet the demand for quick product delivery, the app has partnered top-tier logistics players for fulfilment and last mile logistics space and to provide faster delivery in India and now caters to 26,000 pin codes. Delivery time is under 12 days. Customers can make returns and get refunds. They can either ship the returned goods to the warehouses or can use reverse pick-up service to send the product back. Refunds are made at the earliest.

The company uses its proprietary, big data and AI technology to manage the supply chain effectively, recommend relevant products to the users and allow them to compare prices from multiple manufacturers in real-time.