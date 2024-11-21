Club L London launches rental offer with Hurr

Womenswear brand Club L London has launched a pop-up rental offering at Hurr’s Selfridges Oxford Street space, where it will be hosting the experience until November 26.

Through the partnership, Club L will be making a selection of its occasionwear available to rent both in the store and via Hurr’s online rental platform.

Around 250 pieces from Club L’s autumn/winter collection are included in the offer, including styles from its limited edition collaboration with influencer Leonie Hanne.

In a release, Sophie Devlin, commercial fashion director at Hurr, said: “We're thrilled to be launching a party season rental capsule with Club L London.

“Their bold, statement-making pieces are the perfect addition to our curated collection, offering our community access to high-quality, trend-forward designs for every celebration.

“This collaboration not only gives our customers access to the perfect party pieces, but it also reinforces our mission to make fashion more circular—ensuring our customers don’t have to compromise on style or sustainability.”