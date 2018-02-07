Co-optex clocks in profits, steps beyond Indian shores

Making profit for the fifth year in a row, Tamil Nadu government-run Co-optex is going international. Recently, the state government launched international shopping and shipping through Co-optex portal, having entered in a tie-up with DHL and Professional Couriers to handover products in US or China. Blending classic with contemporary designs, product diversification and e-commerce to expand customer base, the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society, popularly known as Co-optex, is trying to make a turn-around. Deepavali festival sale touched Rs 140 crore, while Pongal Rs 70 crore this year.

The agency collected Rs 260 crore thus far this fiscal and revenue stood at Rs 246 crore in the corresponding period last year. The organisation with its huge presence in 16 states is working on regional differentiation, experimenting with colours and traditional motifs and different shades and colours, retaining the main motifs of Kanhceepuram or Arni.

With the core strength of Cooptex being cotton products, weaver empowerment has been given a thrust in 20 cotton weaving clusters in the state, updating weavers with technical and design knowledge. The frequent meetings and workshops with weavers, designers and society managers helped get 2200 new designs of various products last year.