Co-optex handloom spreads retail beyond India

Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society, popularly known as Co-optex launched a dedicated portal, where buyers abroad can order products. It has tied up with DHL and Professional Couriers to deliver orders in the US and China. Co-optex is now focused on product diversification and e-commerce to expand its customer base.

The brand opened retail showrooms in Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. It has inaugurated a refurbished ‘Pothigai’ retail showroom of Co-optex near the Central bus stand in Tiruchi. The Tiruchi showroomhas registered sales of around Rs 4.53 crore and during the current year has set a target of Rs 5.50 crore. Co-optex, recorded worth Rs 316 crore during 2017-18 and has set a target of Rs 340 crore for the current year.

With the core strength of Cooptex being cotton products, weaver empowerment has been given a thrust in 20 cotton weaving clusters in the state, updating weavers with technical and design knowledge. The frequent meetings and workshops with weavers, designers and society managers helped get 2200 new designs of various products last year.