Coach opens new store at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3

Luxury brand Coach has opened a new store in collaboration with the Flemingo at the duty-free shopping zone of IG Delhi International Airport as a part of its travel retail expansion strategy. The store offers a wide range of Coach merchandise for women and men including bags, leather goods, footwear, watches, travel accessories, scarves and jewelry.

The 80 sq. mt. store located at Terminal 3 and has been developed by Coach's creative director Stuart Vevers in partnership with William Sofield, designer, and president of Studio Sofield, the company said in a statement. Alessandro Zamuner, VP, Coach International says the brand is an essential part of travel retail expansion strategy and the location in the airport will allow the traveling customers to experience Coach’s new store environment and latest product offerings.

Coach recently announced a change of its corporate name to Tapestry as it evolves into a multi-brand upscale retailer. Coach also acquired Kate Spade for $2.4 billion earlier this year. Coach entered the India in partnership with Genesis Luxury in 2016 with its first store at Mumbai’s Palladium mall.