Coach unveils interactive AR experience at New York store

Luxury brand Coach has expanded its efforts in augmented reality (AR) with an experience unveiled at its Soho New York store encouraging shoppers to digitally “try” its Tabby Bag.

For the activation, the label teamed up with AR tech company Zero10, which developed an in-store AR Mirror and AR Storefront, the latter of which debuted for the first time through the installation.

From May 5 to June 5, customers will be able to “wear” a digital iteration of the Tabby Bag when standing in front of the storefront or mirror, and can access a photobooth mode to then download the image and share it on social media via Zero10’s app.

The feature provides different colours and styles of the Tabby to those trying it, and further enables customers to interact with the AR bag on their phones.

In a release, CEO of Zero10, George Yashin, expressed his excitement in working with Coach, adding: “It’s great to see iconic brands like Coach experiment and see the potential of AR solutions to work in a complex space to attract new customers, finding new channels of interaction with consumers and bringing a new exciting experience to the audience through technology.

“That’s the concept of retail of the future for us, eventually heading to the moment when the AR Mirror will become a fully-functional store itself. We are excited to bring AR Mirrors to New York for the first time together with Coach, enabling customers to experience digital fashion and technology in the real world.”

It comes as Zero10 looks to continue expanding its retail solution offerings for brands, with the addition of Storefronts and AR bags as part of its efforts to provide “a myriad of touchpoints” that can be integrated into the customer retail journey.