Coach unveils new retail concept in Chicago

Luxury brand Coach has revealed a new retail concept in Chicago designed to encourage shoppers to “play” in its stores.

Coach Play Chicago has opened in the city’s River North neighbourhood and is the first in a line of new stores to launch this year that will incorporate the concept.

The space merges architectural features inspired by Coach’s hometown New York City, with elements that nod to the surrounding area’s history, including street signs, a baseball glove art installation and marquee signs, which will be updated upon local events.

Coach Play Chicago store. Image: Coach

The retail space will also house a customisation experience, Coach Create, where local artists will host workshops for customers to create their own pieces.

It will further allow visitors to personalise Coach bags with embellishments, prints and patches exclusive to the location.

Additional design details include “sustainably crafted” mirrors by design studio Skilset and chairs upholstered in repurposed leather waste by artist Elise McMahon.

Coach Play Chicago store. Image: Coach

The store will feature the brand’s latest collection of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories.

The concept is set to roll out globally over the coming year, according to WWD, which noted that the spaces are intended to be a physical representation of the brand’s “expressive luxury” positioning.

It adds to a range of new strategies recently introduced by the brand, including the unveiling of its ‘Reloved’ retail concept in London, where shoppers can access a vintage concession and personalisation workshop.