Coca-Cola opens first European fashion hub in London

Drinks brand Coca-Cola has opened its first-ever flagship store in Europe featuring limited-edition fashion collaborations and a beverage bar to offer fans a “real magic” retail experience, following successful retail openings in the US.

The concept on Long Acre, Covent Garden, marks Coca-Cola’s first standalone store in Europe and houses a range of limited-edition apparel collections, exclusive designer collaborations, gift items, and unique drinks creations, including a customisation centre to personalise cans.

Image: Coca Cola

The Coca-Cola store will feature a mainline collection of fashion products designed by streetwear king Jeff Staple’s ‘Staple Pigeon’ label, alongside a range of fashion accessories such as hats, bags, and tech accessories.

Each month the store will also launch new limited edition product drops from local and global brands including Soho Grit, Alma de Ace, Bape, Herschel, Staple, [email protected] and Lee.

Image: Coca Cola

Michelle Moorehead, vice president of licensing and retail at The Coca-Cola Company, said in a statement: “We have opened the doors in London to our first new concept store in Europe. This store is a chance for us to provide Coca-Cola fans with a premium array of fashion and collectables and fresh ways to experience our drinks.

“Through a collection of products made from recycled materials, it also gives us a great opportunity to share our sustainability commitments with people and bring them with us on our journey to a World Without Waste.”

Image: Coca Cola

Image: Coca Cola

Image: Coca Cola

Image: Coca Cola

Image: Coca Cola

Image: Coca Cola

Image: Coca Cola