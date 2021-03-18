Cole Haan launches online in Germany

US footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan has expanded into the German market through a partnership with performance lifestyle retailer Norgroup Retail.

Cole Haan will now be available to German customers through a newly designed website.

“We are excited to launch the brand in Germany and continue our expansion with Norgroup in DACH, Northern and Eastern Europe in 2021,” said Adrian Santos, senior vice president, international at Cole Haan, in a statement.

He continued: “Our previous partnerships with local retailers and marketplaces have shown that the Cole Haan brand has tremendous potential and interest among European end-users.”

Founded in Chicago in 1928, Cole Haan offers a mix of heritage and classic designs as well as more modern sneakers.

The company’s debut in Germany coincides with the launch of its new ØriginalGrand Energy Oxfords, a classic oxford silhouette crafted in a leather and nubuck upper.