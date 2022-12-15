Consignment platform Kidswear Collective opens pop-up in Bicester Village

Kidswear Collection has unveiled a new pop-up in Bicester Village, bringing its consignment services to the luxury shopping destination until January 3.

The festive store, which spans 2,000 square feet, houses a curated edit of ‘mini me’ designer labels, alongside a range of children’s fashion brands, including Tartine et Chocolat, Il Gufo and Mini Rodini.

Categories in the store include festive gift sets, partywear, skiwear and winter holiday pieces, covering 180 items in total.

As part of the pop-up, the company collaborated with couture childrenswear label Maison Ava on a limited edition partywear collection, utilising off-cuts from the brand’s previous season collections.

In part of the shop, customers can access a dedicated kids activity area, where children can enter a DockATot tent stocked with books and take part in creative packs on an activity table.

Speaking on the opening, Kidswear Collective founder Shoshana Kazab, said in a release: “We are thrilled to have extended our partnership with Bicester Village with our Christmas pop-up shop and enhancing the Village’s offering of baby and kids products.

“We have curated an edit of one-of-a kind pieces exclusively for Bicester Village which will be replenished daily. We are passionate about changing the perception of what pre-loved fashion looks like, preserving the value of the brands work with and most importantly, extending the lifecycle of these beautiful garments.”