Cover Story opens flagship store in Gurgaon

Future Lifestyle Fashion-owned flagship fashion store Cover Story, launched a store at Gurgaon. The store, is spread across 2000 sq. ft and is located on the ground floor at Ambience Mall. The new Cover Story store houses latest Spring-Summer ‘18 collection for India, which is designed at the creative headquarters called the 'Style Lab' in London as well as women’s apparel, accessories and shoes.

Future Lifestyle Fashion (FLFL) recorded strong Q3 results with 24 per cent rise in net profit touching Rs 44 crore for the quarter ended December 2017. Cover Story also expanded its retail presence through 14 EBOs during the last quarter, with store openings in metro cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Surat. The brand, which is targeting fashion-conscious customers by integrating global fashion design with smart and efficient sourcing, has a presence in different shop-in-shop formats including Central, Kapsons, Iconic and Sohum as well as its EBOs. The Future Group firm also retails through its online portal and through online fashion portals like Myntra, Jabong and Koovs.