Crew Clothing unveils retail expansion plans, 40 stores by 2025

Crew Clothing is banking on the high street for its upcoming retail expansion plans, with a particular focus on market towns and coastal resorts.

The British clothing brand has revealed that it is planning to open 40 new stores by 2025 after experiencing a post-pandemic bounce-back.

The details were unveiled by the CEO of the retailer, David Butler, in a conversation with The Times.

Butler told the publication: “We have to react to customer behaviour and there is plenty of evidence to suggest that people are shopping in stores again. Our footfall is back to pre-pandemic levels.”

Last month, Crew reported an “overwhelmingly positive” Christmas trading period, with online sales boosted by various partnerships with the likes of John Lewis, Very and Next.

Additionally, both online and store sales for the retailer had increased 15 percent in the seven weeks to January 8, 2023, driven by the rise in demand for partywear.

Butler’s announcement of the company’s plans comes as more and more retailers begin to recentre strategies around physical store spaces.

Most recently, Marks & Spencer announced it would be injecting 480 million pounds in what it said were to be bigger and better stores across the UK, with an initial plan of opening 20 new locations.

Primark is another to bet on retail, after it opened 10 new stores in the run up to Christmas last year.

For Crew Clothing, however, further details about its plans are due to be revealed once solidified.