Creyate opts for store makeover to garner footfalls

Creyate is re-positioning its retail design and visual merchandising. It’s moving toward custom clothing and bespoke design. The aim is to achieve better footfall and sales.

Earlier, the store design and visual merchandising spoke less about customised clothing, which is the primary ethos of the brand, and more about ready-to-wear. With the new design concept, Creyate has given ample importance to visual merchandising too and has tried to establish a dialogue as a custom-clothing brand.

Creyate is run by Arvind Brands which has four EBOs. Two in Mumbai, one in Kochi and one in Amritsar. The new retail design has changed the material in the façade to back painted glass with epoxy signage letter along with ample space for window display. Creyate has minimized the use of mannequins and tilted toward more dress forms. All future stores will be run under this revamped concept. They will have brass elements in fixtures. Flooring will be wooden. The new concept focuses on digital interfaces, the bespoke nature of the brand and customer understanding and comfort.

Creyate creates elegant, custom clothing with internationally sourced fabrics, precision-driven measurements and cutting-edge manufacturing technology. The customisation studio lets customers personalise garments--jeans, chinos, shirts or suits.