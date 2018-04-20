Cricketer K L Rahul launches streetwear brand ‘Gully’

Indian cricketer K L Rahul, in association with retail partner Zeko has launched Gully, a cult streetwear brand. The brand was initially available online, but now intends to expand presence to physical retail in coming months. It’s also planning to rev up its products portfolio. Rahul has been involved with the brand right from its inception and provided inputs regularly on design, style and quality of the products.

The core of the brand is street culture, hip-hop, rap and street sports. Its target audience is the youth. Gully is an everyday wear brand, with emphasis on comfort and quality at a reasonable cost, says Arjavi Shah Marwaha, Director, Zeko. He further added that streetwear brands are very popular in western countries and many celebs have promoted them. Gully will enter uncharted territory and set-up a new trend and culture.

It will soon hit e-commerce websites, starting with a range of tees, joggers and shorts for men and expand its portfolio to include a women’s clothing as well. K L Rahul is managed by the sports talent management agency Bunty Sajdeh led Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment. The agency structured and implemented the contract between Rahul and Zeko.