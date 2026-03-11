Crocs prepares to open first UK full-price store

Footwear specialist Crocs is set to open its first full-price store in the UK as part of its ongoing 2026 retail strategy.

The US brand confirmed the news to Drapers, which reported that the store will open March 20 in Westfield Stratford City, London.

In a statement to the media outlet, Adrian Holloway, Crocs senior vice president and general manager of EMEA, said: “We are delighted to open our first UK mainline Crocs store in one of Europe’s most popular shopping locations.

“Opening our first full-price Crocs store in the UK marks the latest phase of our 2026 retail strategy aimed at scaling the brand in the most strategically important European markets.”

Holloway noted that the Stratford City store would serve as a “physical touchpoint for consumers”, contributing to a mission to drive global brand engagement through both main collections and strategic collaborations.

The 1,496 square foot space will offer a full range of both adults’ and kids’ clogs and sandals, alongside Crocs’ Jibbitz charms.

The announcement comes on the back of a solid year for Crocs. For 2025, the company recorded four billion dollars in revenue, bolstered by an 11.9 percent increase in international sales.

The performance has injected a sense of confidence into the current fiscal year for the brand, which, despite predicting a marginal drop in revenue, is relying on its diversified growth engines.