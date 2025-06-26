Crocs targets Asia with K-Drama and Bollywood-inspired monsoon campaign

Crocs, a global leader in casual footwear, has unveiled its latest regionally immersive campaign, designed to bring a fresh monsoon flair to its audience across seven key Southeast Asian markets. These markets include India, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Yann Le Bozec, head of Crocs international marketing, said, "Monsoon is one of our most important commercial moments across Asia, and Crocs is built for it - both functionally and emotionally. This campaign is a bold step in cultural storytelling, blending the rising influence of K-dramas with the timeless appeal of Bollywood through a pairing that's unexpected yet perfectly in sync.”

The campaign is characterized by its visually rich and emotionally charged approach, ingeniously fusing two of Asia's most cherished cultural phenomena: the allure of K-dramas and the flair of Bollywood.

To achieve this unique blend, the campaign stars popular young heartthrobs from South Korea and India: actress Chae Soobin and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, respectively. Their involvement aims to resonate deeply with consumers in the diverse markets, leveraging the widespread appeal of both K-drama storytelling and Bollywood's vibrant aesthetic. At the centre of it all are the monsoon-special “Jibbitz” charms. In a pivotal scene, Soobin gifts a Korean heart Jibbitz charm to Siddhant — a gesture that says what words can't.

This strategic move highlights Crocs' commitment to localized marketing efforts, ensuring that its brand message is both relevant and engaging within each specific cultural context.