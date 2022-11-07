Culture Kings opens first US flagship in Las Vegas

Streetwear label Culture Kings has revealed its first US flagship store, located at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the 25,000 square foot space, the a.k.a.-owned brand introduced a number of immersive experiences that take it beyond just retail, including a recording studio and a live DJ stand.

Further in-store activations consist of a ‘Secret Room’ for the brand’s most sought-after items, arcade games and a basketball challenge.

The store is stocked with over 18 international brands, including the likes of Carré, Goat Crew and Saint Morta.

Image: Culture Kings

In a release, Simon Beard, CEO and co-founder of the brand, said: "The Culture Kings Las Vegas flagship store captures our signature ‘retailtainment’ ethos and enables us to share the ultimate Culture Kings brand experience with our American audience.

“I’m confident that this one-of-a-kind retail concept will drive growth in-store and online, and will accelerate our brand awareness in the US.”

To celebrate the opening, Culture Kings held an exclusive after-party sponsored by Moët Hennessy, attended by figures in the music, entertainment and sports industries.

Speaking on the store, CEO of a.k.a. Brands, Jill Ramsey said: “This is a pivotal moment for Culture Kings.

“Consumers are interacting with brands on a different level, and Culture Kings is transforming traditional retail into an unforgettable, immersive experience that can’t be replicated. I’m excited to watch the brand take off in the US and globally.”

Image: Culture Kings