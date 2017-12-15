CuM launches Steele, a menswear brand

Chunmun Originals (CnM) has launched an in-house menswear brand ‘Steele’. It is available in Delhi-NCR and online. Founders Sagar Suri and Surya Suri say the brand aims to provide global fashion at Indian premises, for Indian men. CnM has carved a niche as a premier shopping destination in New Delhi- NCR and Punjab regions. With Steele, the company aims to extend the reach to the male segment. The company is also looking to tap top end Indian consumer for growth.

The prices range between from Rs 1,800 for a simple, smart shirt and Rs 13,000 for a three piece suit. Steele focuses on men’s western formal wear with suits, shirts, and coats.

Chunmun (CnM) was established in 1980 at Lajpat Nagar. The business has over 200,000 products in their fashion and lifestyle sections and a total of 242,000 sq. ft. of retail space. It has been witnessing double digit growth in stores and sales.