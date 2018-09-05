D:FY teams up with Amazon Fashion to sell online

Newly launched sportswear brand D:FY is partnering Amazon Fashion to sell its products exclusively on the platform. The brand has also roped in cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal as brand ambassadors. D:FY is in the process of expanding its physical store network as well. The brand is confident its partnership with Amazon will help widen its reach in India. Its presence on Amazon Fashion will allow it a wider reach to customers throughout the country.

The latest D:FY footwear range, made for India with best-in-class technology, has been designed in Portland. D:FY worked on an Indian ‘last’ and invested significant capital in its own moulds to give the best material science and composition to Indian consumers DFY recently opened its first flagship in the Phoenix Market City, Mumbai. The brand plans to open 22 stores across nine cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Vadodara, Mohali, Bareily and Hubli this year.