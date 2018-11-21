Da Milano aims to touch 100 store mark, spreads retail in Tier II, III cities

Da Milano, an upmarket handbag and accessories company that bills itself as offering affordable luxury plans to have 100 stores by the end of this fiscal. Stores will be opened in airports and Tier II and III cities like Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow. As of now, there are 80 stores across the county, three in Dubai and one in Nepal. Store openings are planned for London, Singapore and a few more in Dubai. The brand has a growing distribution network across eight countries with 80 directly operated stores including 14 airports, e-commerce, luxury department stores and retailers.

Da Milano launches over 300 products a season. Its design team in Italy works with the design team in India. This is a brand of Italian descent. With a growth of 25 per cent in the last financial year, the brand will continue to expand in 2019 with aggressive influential marketing strategies. The year will be dedicated to promote the brand online through social media as it will mark 30 years of existence.

Da Milano is now making a big push in upmarket cabin and check-in luggage. The company is also reaching out to buyers aged 18 to 35 through its new retail chain Wooba, where handbags will cost around Rs 4000. At its premium Da Milano stores, handbags retail from Rs 9,000 to Rs 16,000.