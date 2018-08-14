Da Milano aims to touch 100 store mark this fiscal

Da Milano, the upmarket handbag and accessories brand that offers affordable luxury, aims at having 100 stores in India by end of fiscal ’19. Currently the brand has 80 stores. The brand is making a big push into upmarket cabin and check-in luggage. The company is also reaching out to buyers aged 18 to 35 through its new retail chain Wooba, where handbags cost around Rs 4,000. At the premium Da Milano stores, handbags retail from Rs 9,000 to Rs 16,000.

There are now two Wooba stores in New Delhi with 10 more planned at a mix of malls and airports. Da Milano launches 300 new products a year. The company’s lifetime product guarantee is a big draw. The company has relied on strong Italian styling — hence the name. While other handbag companies play safe, using brown and black colors, Da Milano’s bags feature bold blue, green, red and neon colors and fancy clasps. Da Milano’s range is now in sync with European trends. The brand is attracting younger customers, and visibility across retail points has improved significantly.