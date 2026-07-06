Damson Madder opens first permanent retail space at Selfridges

Damson Madder is set to open its first permanent retail space, marking a milestone for the contemporary London label as it continues to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer roots.

The new space, opening on 6 July, will be located in the Contemporary Studio on the third floor of Selfridges's Oxford Street flagship. It is also Damson Madder's largest permanent physical retail location to date and follows the brand's wholesale debut with Selfridges in 2024.

The retail concept has been created by New York-based designer Kat Milne and takes inspiration from a private domestic interior, aiming to create a more intimate shopping environment than a traditional retail space. Alongside the brand's latest collections, the opening will be celebrated with an in-store customer activation on 11 July featuring personalised poetry from spoken-word collective The Live-In Room.

From digital start-up to retail destination

Founded by Emma Hill in 2020, Damson Madder launched just before the UK's first Covid-19 lockdown and has since established itself as one of the region's fastest-growing contemporary fashion brands. The label has built a following through its colourful prints, oversized silhouettes and use of lower-impact materials, including recycled and organic fabrics.

While the brand has also developed a strong online community, the permanent Selfridges space represents its first long-term physical retail presence and reflects a broader evolution from an online fashion start-up into a multi-channel business. The destination provides a physical showcase for the brand as it continues to grow its presence in the UK market.

The company has previously explored temporary retail concepts within the UK, US and France, its second largest market outside of the UK.

Commenting on the opening, founder Emma Hill said: “After launching with Selfridges in 2024, we have seen our partnership go from strength to strength. The Selfridges vision, centred on imagination and creativity in retail, aligns strongly with the creative-led approach Damson Madder takes across our design and brand marketing. We are so excited that our new, permanent space in the iconic Oxford Street store will allow customers to experience the Damson Madder universe in real life, at one of the most exciting retail destinations in the world.”

Strengthening the Selfridges partnership

For Selfridges, the opening further expands its contemporary womenswear offer with a brand that has gained momentum among younger fashion consumers.

In a statement, Rebecca Osei-Badoo, womenswear buying manager at Selfridges, said: “Damson Madder has established itself as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary British fashion, with a clear point of view and a loyal community behind it. We're thrilled to welcome the brand's first permanent space, offering customers an immersive environment that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship and the unique spirit that defines the brand.”