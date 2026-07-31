DDP's comeback: French cult brand opens in Bordeaux with a new concept

Following the announcement of its relaunch last February, DDP is set to return to the high street with the opening of a boutique in Bordeaux. The news was shared on LinkedIn by the Dutexdor group, the brand's partner via an exclusive licensing agreement.

This is not the first time the iconic 1990s brand has attempted a retail comeback. Two years ago, DDP's physical relaunch ended in a premature closure after only one year of operation. Franck Uch, Managing Director of DDP, recounted this in a post on LinkedIn. The executive reflected on what he described as a “first major failure”. He explained that the first boutique was not a place where consumers wanted to stay, highlighting the weight of the brand's heritage, which once included over 150 boutiques.

The management intends to learn from this first failure. “This time we are not creating a shop. It is a place we want to share even before people buy,” stated Uch.

An immersive setting

The management has therefore revised its approach. The new Bordeaux point-of-sale is no longer intended to be a simple transaction area but a truly immersive setting. Uch specified that the space includes archive displays, fitting rooms designed for photography and even CRT television sets. The stated objective is to create a living and inspirational space, drawing on lifestyle codes, before encouraging a purchase.

This reopening is part of a broader relaunch plan. According to information revealed by FashionUnited in February 2026, DDP now benefits from the strength of the Dutexdor group. The group has signed an exclusive licensing agreement covering the development, manufacturing and distribution of textile, accessory and luggage collections for Europe.

Jean-Marc Terrier, chairman and chief executive officer of the Dutexdor group, had emphasised the desire to elevate the historic brand's profile. While the group is recognised for its expertise in technical textiles and accessories, it admitted that mainstream ready-to-wear was less familiar territory. This partnership, described as a “crazy bet” by the founding Caillet family, nevertheless shows a commitment to structuring the brand for the long term. It aims to combine accessibility with respect for DDP's visual identity.