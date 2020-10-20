De Fursac opens boutique in London

Contemporary French menswear label De Fursac has opened its first boutique outside of France in London.

The 860 square foot boutique in Chelsea, London will be home to the label’s tailoring, urban casual and eveningwear collections.

Commenting on the opening, Alix Le Naour, artistic director of De Fursac, said in a statement: “I’ve always been drawn to the effervescence of London. I’ve been visiting regularly for years. From the second-hand clothes at Camden and Portobello markets to the legendary tailors of Saville Row: this city is bursting with inspiration and energy that nourish me when it comes to creating my collections. London and Paris are so close yet so different in style, and that has always fascinated me.”

Located at 11-13 Duke of York Square, the boutique has been designed with what the brand describes as a new architectural concept designed to highlight the brand’s contemporary tailoring.

De Fursac executive director Elina Kousourna, added: “We are delighted and very proud to open our first free-standing store outside France in London. I’m convinced of the appeal and potential of the French wardrobe proposed by De Fursac in the English market. This opening represents the first chapter in our international expansion which should see others in the coming months.”

Founded in Paris in 1973, De Fursac offers tailored suits, casualwear and eveningwear for men. In 2019 the brand was acquired by the SMCP Group with the aim of developing its presence abroad.

Images: courtesy of De Fursac