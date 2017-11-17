Deepika Padukone’s label ‘All about you’ launches A/W range

Deepika Padukone's label All about you, has launched its latest autumn/winter collection 2017 in collaboration with Myntra and Carlin. The collection has been launched in floral prints and pastel shades including, yellow ochre, olive green, hues of blue and grey.

The Autumn/Winter collection is reasonably affordable with dresses ranging from Rs 1,999 to Rs 2,699. It also has a few polka dot outfits in white and black, and one of them is worn by Deepika for a photo shoot for the label, paired with a knotted top and a cowboy hat. Bringing back the classics in white and navy blue, the actress has added the element of street style by pairing it with loose straight fit blue denims oversized aviator glasses.

The collection has a range of floral printed tops, dresses, shirts and kurtas. Pulling off a floral print in the winter season can be a bit tricky but with this look, all you have got to do is, play natural and rough. Also, ethnic wear collection is available to shop in different prints and colours.