Denim brand Flying Machine revamps store design

Arvind’s youth denim brand Flying Machine, has y revamped its store design, starting with its Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore store. The store has been refreshed embracing elements that will help the brand connect with the millenials. The store design shows interest towards social media. Bangalore-based retail design solution company Restore Solutions has been responsible for the design revamp while the signages have been delivered by UMA Creations.

While working further on the changes, the brand plans to take the revamped prototype to around 200 stores in years to come. The store also introduced a LED wall at the façade delivered by Bangalore-based Lex-Ffect. The design is dedicated to better connect with the youth and what better inspiration could work for than the social media. As for the change in materials, the brand has chosen wood for the walls instead of the previously used textured walls. It has introduced LED signages in the shape of hashtags. The fixtures are all made metal fixtures.