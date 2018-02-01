DesiClik, US-based ecom marketplace for Indian products plans B2B section

DesiClik, the largest US based e-commerce marketplace specializing in Indian products has announced expansion plans with a B2B platform for vendors in India. They have variety of deals on free shipping within USA and sale on latest fashion ethnic Indian apparel, children's dresses, jewelry, accessories and many more.

DesiClik offers premium quality merchandise at cheapest price, most personalized service and ultimate satisfaction to our customers by bringing a local bazaar like experience to your home. They promote Indian products by bringing all local stores together. Visiting this portal is like going to a local bazaar in India, but with the convenience of doing it from your home or office. Co-founder DesiClik, Deepak Agarwal says the new platform will essentially be a B2B marketplace for business goods and supplies that will help suppliers and exporters in India and businesses in the US to trade with each other.

DesiClik aims to generate business worth $200,000 for members in the first year and grow at a minimum 50 per cent annually thereafter. Further, the portal will connect buyers from the US with sellers in India, offering a complete range of B2B solutions.. Apart from the B2B offering, DesiClik is also planning to expand on a global scale.