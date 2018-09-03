Designer Monisha Jaising, Shweta Bachchan Nanda launch brand MxS

Designer Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda have teamed up to launch an affordable luxury brand named MxS. The designs are inspired by contemporary street wear and pop culture. From sequinned vests and party-ready dresses to everyday separates, MxS is for urban women who don’t want to put an age on their ensembles. Clients are encouraged to use their individual style.

The line aims at filling the gap in the market between Zara and Gucci. It has 50 styles that would be categorized as luxury prêt with good prices. There are shirts for a 15-year-old and formal black trousers for a 55-year-old. Jaising is a keen observer of life from which she draws inspiration for her designs. Her clothing is marked by the duality of her personality; beautifully cut garments are highlighted by exquisitely drawn prints and embroidery. She uses colors like frosted orange, pale blue, grey, wine, beige, turquoise and white.

Her command of hues is natural and easy, sophisticated and sensual. Wool embroidery, silver work, velvet appliqué, foil printing and metallic hand embroidery forms the embellishment along with Swarovski stones, shells and pearls. She creates a collection that's alive, femininely seductive, with an interesting blend of western and eastern elements.