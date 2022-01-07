Dior to open pop-up stores introducing Dior Vibe line

French luxury house Dior is set to open a series of pop-up stores to debut its Dior Vibe line, designed by its creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri for the brand’s cruise 2022 show.

The collection involves the merging of sportswear with that of the house’s typically elegant design values, and includes pieces inspired by sport and dance.

High-tech materials are utilised for much of the selection, alongside leggings, bras and anoraks that are reimagined using the season’s art patterns, such as Dior Étoile and Dior Oblique. The prints are also used among a number of accessories, shoes and Dior Vibe bags.

To accompany the capsule collection, Dior’s partnership with Technogym will also be available. The two collaborated on a range of co-branded sports equipment last year, offering up a treadmill, workout bench and exercise ball among other items.

Pop-up stores will be opening at various locations around China, as well as in Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, London, Soho, Tokyo and Beverly Hills. Pop-ins will also be available in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, New York and Seoul from January 2022.