Disney & Me opens licensed stores in India in partnership with DLF Brands

DLF Brands has opened two Disney & Me stores through a licensing arrangement with Disney Consumer Products in India. Designed specifically for Indian consumers, the stores are located in Mall of India in Noida and Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. The aim is to deliver a unique shopping experience. These stores are owned and operated by DLF Brands.

Disney & Me will offer a wide range of products across the company’s iconic Disney, Marvel and Star Wars brands in a fun environment, reflective of Disney’s most popular stories and characters. The stores will carry exclusive fashion lines and a global range of toys and novelty items for kids between 3-12 years.

Timmy Sarna, Managing Director, DLF Brands says the company has curated the best of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise to provide something for every kid. It aims to offer parents an ultimate retail destination to find compelling products for their young ones.

DLF Brands is extending Disney’s magical experience to their consumers in the country, says Abhishek Maheshwari, Country Head, Disney India. Each Disney & Me store features six uniquely designed, dedicated zones bringing to life the distinctive worlds of the popular franchises Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Frozen, Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man and Star Wars to plunge consumers in a world-class Disney shopping experience.