DKNY could be exiting India

DKNY is opting out of India. Possibly the premium US fashion brand failed to crack the Indian market. The buzz is DKNY is planning to exit India, though the head of its India franchisee, DLF Brands, denied the company was completely exiting the country. As per Timmy Sarna, Head of DLF Brands, the company has closed “a few” stores but will continue to operate four outlets — all in DLF-owned malls in the National Capital Region. “We are continuing with four stores and have shut two loss-making stores. There was one in Kolkata and one in Mumbai which we shut,” he said. However, However, the DKNY outlet in DLF’s Mall of India in Noida – among the ones which Sarna said will continue to operate – is closing, according to sources. Same is the case with DLF Place Mall in Saket, where the DKNY outlet is shuttering in March. The buzz is the brand could be exiting India due to differences with the Indian partner. However, Sarna denied the allegations.

DKNY was launched in 1989 by Donna Karan as a women's collection called ‘Seven Easy Pieces’ that could translate easily from day to night. It was revolutionary at the time — women could wear something to work and then at night without breaking a sweat.

It has now grown into a trusted lifestyle brand, including ready-to-wear, active wear, lingerie, children’s wear and accessories. DKNY is the energy and spirit of New York. International, eclectic, fun, fast and real. The brand addresses the real-life needs of people everywhere, from work to weekend, jeans to evening. Both fashionable and friendly, DKNY consistently delivers its unique mix of style around the world.

DKNY was a fashion brand under LVMH since 2000. Now it has been sold to G-III Apparel Group, which owns brands like the resort-centric apparel line Vilebrequin and Bass shoes. Since then the brand’s aesthetic has been revamped entirely. First up was a resurrection of its social channels to better suit the new vision of the brand. Gone was the inside look and friendly attitude. Behind-the-scenes photos were replaced with stark, black and white images of models in urban settings.