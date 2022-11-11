Dolce & Gabbana opens experiential festive pop-up in Covent Garden

Luxury house Dolce & Gabbana has unveiled an exclusive pop-up in London’s Covent Garden, in keeping with the estate’s wide-ranging festive experiences.

The Italian brand is hosting a special ‘Holiday Market’ in the area that incorporates its Sicilian roots into the design through the use of colour and typical folklore symbols.

Running until January 15, 2023, the activation will consist of food and beverages, Dolce & Gabbana Casa gifts, ready-to-wear fashion collections, sneakers and an exclusive t-shirt with a London print.

Dolce & Gabbana's Covent Garden Christmas pop-up. Image: Covent Garden

Shoppers can also access unique products from the brand’s partners Fiasconaro, Donnafugata, Pasta Di Martino and Baci Perugina.

Additionally, Covent Garden’s “Insta-famous” swing will also be transformed into the Italian theme.

The pop-up builds on the area’s already launched Christmas celebrations, which includes a Winter Warmer Mulled Wine Festival.

Further events available to the general public consist of weekly shopping evenings with a gospel choir, performances at the Royal Opera House and a festive dining experience, all of which have been included in the area’s programme for the season.