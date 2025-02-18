Dolce&Gabbana opens first store dedicated to beauty and accessories in London

Italian fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana has unveiled its first-ever store dedicated to beauty and accessories in London’s Covent Garden shopping district.

The shop, located in the area’s Market Building, offers a selection of cosmetics and signature fragrance collections, as well as a make-up consultation service. These sit alongside a curation of branded accessories, such as Dolce&Gabbana’s range of eyewear.

The interior of the store intends to reflect the brand’s signature identity, seen in the use of gold panelling and monochrome tiles, referencing what Dolce&Gabbana describes as “trademark Italian glamour”.

The site sees the store sit alongside the beauty-dedicated boutiques of other luxury fashion brands, such as Chanel and Tom Ford, as well as some notable cosmetics companies, like Glossier and Diptyque.

Dolce&Gabbana beauty store, Covent Garden. Credits: Shaftesbury Capital.

It also marks a return to Covent Garden for Dolce&Gabbana, which hosted a Christmas pop-up store in the area back in 2022, deemed to be a “success” by the shopping destination’s landlord, Shaftesbury Capital.

In a release, retail leasing director of the firm, William Oliver, said: "Dolce&Gabbana's commitment to blending tradition with innovation is what makes Covent Garden the perfect location to debut a world-first concept, following in the footsteps of Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier, and Tom Ford.

“Building on the noteworthy success of its pop-up in 2022, the brand has reinvested in the destination, showcasing Covent Garden’s appeal for internationally renowned fashion houses to put down permanent roots.”