DSW unveils repositioning, with refreshed brand platform and store format

Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) has unveiled a widespread rebrand of its business as it looks to reposition itself in a post-pandemic world. Following the new tagline, ‘Let Us Surprise You’, the refresh reflects what the US retailer says is a “significant evolution”, shown in the reimagining of both its in-store and digital experiences.

The repositioning aims to strengthen the brand’s relevance in a dynamic retail landscape. Laura Davis, president of DSW, said in a statement that the company's research showed consumers “love the sense of discovery they get while shopping in our stores”.

DSW's ‘Let Us Surprise You’ brand refresh. Credits: DSW.

The latest shift responds to the results of a brand audit and consumer insight study, in which DSW found that “while clothing often conforms to context, footwear is a space for emotional expression and playful experimentation”. “In this light, shoes become more than an accessory; they’re a medium for self-discovery,” the company said.

The repositioning thus intends to reflect this evolution. Next to a new brand logo, a refreshed brand platform “celebrates the surprise and joy of individuality” while retaining DSW’s focus on convenience. A new campaign on the platform further explores this concept, highlighting public figures whose personalities are highlighted in their shoes.

Comedian Heather McMahan, for example, has been appointed to lead the roll out of a social content series, in a bid to drive engagement for the new direction.

DSW store front. ‘Let Us Surprise You’ brand refresh. Credits: DSW.

DSW undertakes new product direction to align with emerging trends

DSW’s physical presence is to also be revamped. The latest identity has been applied to its Framingham, MA, store, which is to serve as a test site for the “future of footwear retail”. AI-enabled mirrors are located at the site to help shoppers visualise shoes with various outfits, while a customisation corner and try-on area hope to encourage individuality and exploration.

DSW new store formet. ‘Let Us Surprise You’ brand refresh. Credits: DSW.

The rebrand also extends into DSW’s products. The retailer’s merchant team has realigned their product strategy, onboarding “buzzworthy” brands like Blundstone, Bombas and Goodr as a way to more sharply focus on emerging trends.

Speaking on the refresh, Kelly Ballou, VP, brand strategy and creative at DSW, said: “DSW had become a transactional place for consumers and we wanted to change that. This repositioning is led by consumer insights and the results have been consumer verified. The objective is to purposefully invite consumers into our process to ensure they see themselves in every aspect of the shoe shopping experience at DSW.”