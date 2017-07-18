Ducati ties up with Flipkart to launch apparel line

Ducati is launching its apparel range in India riding on Flipkart. The Italian motorcycle maker is has entered an exclusive licensing deal with ecommerce giant Flipkart that allows them to manufacture Ducati's T-shirts, shirts, jeans and the entire apparel line. Ducati, had launched its superbikes in India a few years ago. Among their Indian clients are cricketer MS Dhoni and Vikram Oberoi, Joint MD of Oberoi Group of Hotels.

While the popularity of these brands are increasing they are also facing an onslaught of fakes. In fact, in 2011, US-based superbike company Harley-Davidson had dragged Big Bazaar to Delhi High Court alleging trademark violation and in a bid to restrain the hypermarket chain from selling shirts and T-shirts with images and trademarks of the iconic motorcycle's brands.

The closed in an out-of-court settlement when Kishore Biyani's Future Group agreed to stop selling products Harley-Davidson and its trademarks, including Bar and its Shield logo, on T-shirts.