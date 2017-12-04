Duke Fashion receives CICU best brand award

Duke Fashion a Lifestyle, has received the ‘CICU – Best Brand Award” in Brand and IPR SUMMIT from the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU Ludhiana). The Award was given to Kuntal Raj Jain, Director Duke Fashions.

Jain, Director, Duke Fashions says the range of latest technology, knowledge and services enables the organization to achieve greater efficiency, effectiveness and agility in quality and broader business operations. “This award helps us be more successful in the business and more innovative in the products in future too.”

The company has maintained systematic quality control to keep up to international standards. The high level of commitment towards customer satisfaction has made them a leading name in fashion industry. The brand has strived to maintain this positioning by creating innovative and highly fashionable garments. Stringent quality control mechanisms punctuate the entire operations and make certain the final products enjoy true value for money and first choice of customer in India.