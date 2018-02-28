Duke Fashions bags Walmart India’s ‘The Best Supplier’ award

Lifestyle brand Duke Fashions, bagged the ‘The Best Supplier Award’ by Walmart India for excellence in sales, supply and coordination at the ‘Customer First Supplier Summit 2018’. Kuntal Raj Jain, Director Duke Fashions explains, “Duke Brand is one of the strongest partners of Walmart and a large part of the credit for this growth in the business goes to those people who have been very proactive on the business of Duke. Having No. 1 casual wear brand, we planned for an even larger growth in the business in the months ahead. With the support of the Duke Team we are confident of achieving this. Duke is a value for money brand and our mission is to make available the international designs and styles at highly reasonable prices. We see it as our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident.”

Duke Fashions, is the undisputed leader in a wide range of products including, T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, sweatshirts, tracksuits, thermals, jogging suits, shirts, denims and trousers, lowers, bermudas’, shorts, value packs, lounge wear, accessories and more for men, women and kids. Step Ahead is their premium lifestyle footwear collection for men. The company has an unbeatable marketing network comprising over 4,000 MBOs and more than 360 EBOs spread across India. The brand is also retailed through big chain stores and on online portals.