Duke launches all new active wear collection for winter

Duke has unveiled all new active wear collection with its latest range of yoga, fitness, leisure and even for comfortable sleepwear for the winter season. Fashion winter has arrived and it’s time to look haute and smart. This season, Duke has come up with an active wear collection inspired by the defining trends of international sports fashion, which guarantees you fashionable, latest and elegant styles with international designs, which are full of vibrancy and romance.

Versatile designs

The versatile designs look stylish pre and post workout, and deliver optimum exercise performance. The fabrics typically are warm, soft, lightweight, and stretchy and help in retaining body temperature and keeps warm even in freezing conditions—in other words, they are perfectly suited for making active wear. “As a fashion capital, Prague is one of the most important cities of fashion designers of international repute and this by itself gave us a challenge on the way we wanted it for Duke shoot. Get a taste of the cosmopolitan winter fashion wear of Prague with our line of Duke Fashions,” explains Kuntal Raj Jain, Director, Duke Fashions. Duke Fashions has brought home a veritable showcase of classy flamboyance and casual designer wear for the young at heart. The designs are trendy and aimed at those who want to make a mark in casual fashion. Active wear collection is ideal for all kind of leisure, casual, running, jogging and sporting activity.

Duke is known for its standardized fits, superior quality, wide range and 'fashion-right' styles in its segment, making it the trusted brand amongst consumers. Involved with a unique and creative design process, the active wear collection revolves around several interesting concepts and promises to offer a global fashion statement. Duke collection comprise of sports and relax wear like tracksuits, jogging suits, lowers, lounge wear priced attractively.

Talking about the target audience, Jain elaborates, “Our target audience is today’s youth looking for trendy and stylish range that is in sync with international designs, fashions and quality. Duke is a value for money brand and our mission is to make available international designs and styles at highly reasonable prices. We see it as our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident. Our active wear collection is also based on the same philosophy”.

Retail Spread

Duke has an unbeatable marketing network comprising of over 4,000 MBOs and over 360 EBOs across major cities in India. Moreover, the products are exclusively placed at big chain stores and online shopping portals. The success of the exclusive showrooms is driving the company to new heights.