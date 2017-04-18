Duke launches 'California Dreamin’ Spring/Summer’17 collection

Fashion is all about shifting ideas and changing moods and with each season, the desire to add the most covetable trends or the must have pieces to our wardrobes is a necessity. Duke’s latest S/S collection celebrates the spirit of fashion as inspired by the styles of California. The collection channels the excitement, iconic, legendary and progressive style of California. California is not just a place but also a spirit that thrives on style. The sunshine, the miles of beautiful beaches, the crashing waves, the vibe of Los Angeles and San Francisco, the stunning expanses of the Mojave Desert, California is iconic and legendary. You can discover for yourself the elegance and usability of each garment as it takes you on a visit to California.

Duke is known for its standardized fits, superior quality, wide range and fashion styles in its segment, making it the trusted brand amongst consumers. With selections for the beach including stunning uppers and comfy lowers, fitted T-shirts for the weekend and elegant knitted tees for formal outings in the city, the collection has been created to give one a wardrobe upgrade that is world-class yet designed for the global Indian.

Styles inspired by California

The collection features a variety of T-shirts, shirts, denims, trousers, tops, lowers, bermudas, capris, shorts, and value packs for men, women and kids that have the California feel. Duke’s classy and trendy collection features superb fits, easy to maintain, vibrant colors, a variety of fabric and interesting patterns inspired by the melting pot culture of the United State. With incredibly trained designers, the company manufactures durable clothing designs and offers a global fashion statement. With selections for the beach, for the weekend and even for formal outings in the city, this collection lets one live the California life.

There are of some very exciting color combinations, designs in stripes, prints, short styles, embroidery, patch work, short lengths, round necks, collars, washings etc. Keeping in mind Indian climatic conditions and to keep the freshness intact, the cloth have been treated with special sweat absorbent technology thus making one feel fresh and active all through the day. There are value packs which comprise of different T-shirts pack in attractive colors combinations and styles. The Lounge wear range consists of T-shirt Bermuda set and T-shirt Lower set which is ideal for night wear and evening wear featured as sports and relaxed wear.

Affordability an added attraction

This ‘California Dreamin Duke Spring Summer Collection’17’is must for every wardrobe with wide options in casuals, office wear, and evening wear. The entire Collection is targeted at men, women & kids ranges from Rs425/- onwards. It’s time to be a standout and celebrate all the colors of the season. As Kuntal Raj Jain, Director, Duke Fashions says, “Our target audience is today’s youth who is looking for trendy and stylish range that is sync with international designs, fashions and quality. Duke is a value for money brand and our mission is to make available the international designs and styles at highly reasonable prices. We see it as our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident. Our Summer collection is also based on the same philosophy”. Duke’s USP is to provide international quality garments with contemporary styling at an affordable price range for the masses.

