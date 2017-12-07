Duke launches maiden flagship footwear store

Leading fashion and lifestyle brand Duke Fashions India, has opened an exclusive flagship footwear store in Ludhiana. The showroom offers a wide range of shoes. The collection has a loving, detailed branding. The footwear range feature’s superlight and comfortable shoes, inspired by the defining trends of international fashion, which guarantees fashionable, latest and elegant styles in trendy designs. Cushioning, support, shock absorption, breathability, traction, lightweight, and stability are just some of the elements in the range for men.

Duke is known for its standardized fits, superior quality, wide range and 'fashion-right' styles in its segment, making it the trusted brand amongst consumers. A breathable mesh upper and no-sew overlays provide comfort, smooth movement and optimum support. The classy varieties from Duke will equip your footwear closet like never before. From sleek-looking to party-material, check everything is available at Duke new footwear showroom.

The success of the exclusive showroom is driving the company to new heights. With a strong focus on fashion and style, Duke caters to the young cosmopolitan Indian offering them the season's latest trends and catering to their ever-changing fashion needs. Duke has over 4,000 multi brand outlets and over 360 exclusive stores across major cities in India. Moreover the products are also exclusively placed at big chain stores and on online business portals.