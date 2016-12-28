Duke launches own website in collaboration with eShopBox

Premium lifestyle brand Duke has launched its online portal in collaboration with eShopBox, a fashion e-commerce solution provider. eShopBox, which currently manages e-commerce services for multiple clients, will help Duke increase product options in different categories ranging from apparel, footwear, accessories and lingerie to suit individual tastes of users and enhance consumer experience. eShopBox has been around for three years while Duke completes 50 years of business in 2016. The solution provider is an on-demand e-commerce technology and services company. Its mission is to drive e-commerce for fashion brands and help them provides an unique, brand-centric experience to their customers. The platform provides multi-channel commerce capabilities with end-to-end fulfillment with continuous innovation in a complex, consumer-driven world.

Established in 1966 in Ludhiana, Duke pioneered the T-shirt culture in India. It has a 2,00,000 square feet production facility at Ludhiana and produces over 32,00,000 garments for the domestic market every year with a turnover of above Rs 100 crores.

Duke has a marketing network comprising over 2,500 multi-brand outlets and over 100 exclusive stores across major cities in India. Duke believes in understanding the requirements of its customers and accordingly provides internationally designed garments that offer contemporary styling at Indian prices.