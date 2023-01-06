Dune London plans further international expansion

Footwear and accessories retailer Dune London has outlined plans for further international expansion as it reports “significant growth” in the global market.

According to the brand, international sales made by its 131 franchise stores and 48 European stores and concessions now represent 26 percent of its total sales.

Its recent collaboration with US retailers Nordstrom and Dillard’s also started “above expectations”, which Dune said highlighted the opportunity for the brand and signals a “major investment” over the coming years.

However, Dune noted that its major franchise market was in the Middle East, a region it has been trading in for 15 years where it now operates 65 stores.

With an emphasis on the Saudi Arabian market, the company is planning a further 10 stores in the coming year, including an accessories-only store in Riyadh – a first for the company as it looks to capitalise on the country’s bag sales.

While Pakistan and India also proved to be strong markets, with stores to also open there this year, Dune added that its first franchise store in Lagos, Nigeria, opened in 2022, exceeded its budget by more than 50 percent. Four more stores have been planned for 2023.

More retail locations are also set to open in Egypt, Australia, North Africa and South America via Dune’s franchise partner Apparel, with two more skinned websites further planned for this year.