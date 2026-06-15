Duo store: Filippa K opens new store with brand Oscar Jacobson

Two Swedish brands have joined forces. Fashion labels Filippa K and Oscar Jacobson are sharing a store in Malmö, Sweden, according to a press release. With this collaboration, the brands aim to create a “stronger and more inspiring customer experience”.

Both brands have been part of the Scandinavia Heritage Group since May 2025. “This opening marks an exciting new chapter for both Oscar Jacobson and Filippa K and reflects a shared ambition to further develop the high-quality retail experience, without compromising the individual identity of each brand,” said Richard Woodbridge, CEO of Scandinavian Heritage.

The store is approximately 400 square metres and brings together Oscar Jacobson's menswear and Filippa K's womenswear. It features a grey floor and a black ceiling. Various wooden elements throughout the store give the space a warmer atmosphere.

This is not the first time a fashion group has brought two brands from its portfolio together. In 2023, Kontoor Brands united denim labels Lee and Wrangler in a single store.

The store in Malmo. Credits: Filippa K

The joint store of Filippa K and Oscar Jacobson Credits: Filippa K

The joint store. Credits: Filippa K

The joint store. Credits: Filippa K