Dutch fashion retail sees 6 percent increase in turnover for October
Fashion retailers operating in the Netherlands reported a turnover increase of 6 percent in October, according to a report by the country's local data platform, INretail Fashionpanel. During the month, the number of transactions was 5 percent higher and the number of items sold was 3 percent higher.
For the first 10 months of 2024, cumulative turnover for fashion retailers rose 3 percent compared to the previous year. The number of transactions was also 1 percent higher than the same period in 2023.
INretail said that there were opportunities to further increase turnover for retailers in the coming months, such as no or less discounting, thus providing the potential to improve margins.
Things looked less optimistic for retailers in the Dutch shoe industry, for which turnover fell 4 percent in October. Number of pairs of shoes sold decreased by 6 percent, while the number of transactions also dropped by 4 percent.
The Netherlands is an important country for the production of international brands and houses the European or regional headquarters to notable names like PVH, Chanel, Nike and Just Brands.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. It was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by Rachel Douglass..
