Dutch sneaker brand Mercer picks Amsterdam for first flagship

Dutch vegan sneaker brand Mercer, known for creating shoes with sustainable materials like pineapple and wine leather, has chosen Amsterdam as the location for its first flagship store.

Located at Ferdinand Bolstraat 54 in De Pijp, the store will stock the label’s latest SS21 collection and features a giant recycling box in the centre of the store where shoppers are encouraged to donate their old sneakers for which they will receive an 8.7 percent discount on a new pair.

The percentage chosen is a reference to the 87 million shoes that end up in landfill each year, Mercer said.

“Considering fashion is the most polluting industry in the world I think it is very important for us a small brand to make a statement and show that it is possible to make sneakers with alternative materials and source them locally instead of internationally,” said founder and head designer Pim Dresen in a release.

Due to Covid restrictions in the Netherlands, customers can currently only visit the store by appointment between 10am and 5.30pm.