E-com portals in store opening spree

Start-ups like Zivame, Myntra and Fynd are looking at setting up brick-n-mortar stores. Since fashion is a touch and feel category, they are looking at an omni-channel distribution approach. Zivame’s foray into the brick-n-mortar space was to help women experience lingerie in an uninhibited way. With data suggesting that even today, four out of five women wear ill-fitted lingerie, the retailer saw a need for elevating this category and making women more aware of the right fit. This prompted Zivame to take the next step and establish Fit Studios. Zivame has nine stores across the country and the plan is to open 100 stores by the end of the year.

Online fashion platform Fynd recently launched an omni-channel in-store product, Fynd Store, to enhance the shopping experience through in-store kiosks, which will showcase inventory on interactive digital screens. E-commerce and online may be making a big splash but offline still accounts for 90 percent of retail sales in India. The penetration of fashion and lifestyle online is only two per cent.

Myntra is about to launch its first physical store in Bangalore. It is also looking at augmented reality/virtual reality and innovative software to provide a unique experience to customers at stores.