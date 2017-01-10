E-commerce pushes up luxe sales, increases brand reach

The online marketing industry has been growing by leaps & bounds lately. It has even proven to be successful investment haven. Online fashion portals are the most successful ones to attract investors and customers alike. These sites have even been trying to replace traditional markets. Almost everyone buys everything online — from clothes to makeup to home supplies — since it is effortless and quick.

Shop at your own comfort

For Pernia Qureshi, Indian fashion entrepreneur believes, traditional and online markets are poles apart. In online market, the whole world is your oasis and you can sell everything, everywhere and to everyone. In traditional market, you have a physical store and people have to make an effort to be there to buy the product, advantage being that they can touch the product and take it with themselves right away. But these days online market is a better option. It is customer friendly. Choose, Click, buy and get it delivered at your door! With easy return and refund policies, shoppers are now more comfortable with his digital mode of shopping.

Online fashion portals have created a new wave of growth for luxury bags and accessories companies. They have captured the attention of consumers aspiring for luxury products but are not able to afford it. In the same line, Zapyle for example is solving the problem of getting premium products at great prices. There’s been a sudden demand for premium and luxury products. Accessibility is the biggest problem that Zapyle is solving. It has new collections of international brands like Tory Burch, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and more offered at discounted prices.

Expanse of premium brands

With increase in the awareness about premium brands amongst younger audience, demand for owning these too is increasing. While online retailers are offering luxury products from big designers, designers themselves are collaborating with fashion portals as it gives them access to a global clientele. With the kind of reach portals offer, designers can retail their collections from New York to India. All their launches can now be digitally covered and helps in building their brand.

Anvita Mehra, Founder, Confidential Couture feels people today are more aware of luxury designers and her goal is to make them accessible to a larger spectrum of people aiming at simplifying luxury. The company offers its customers a guilt free shopping experience by offering pre-loved designer accessories at great prices and with trusted authentication. It has also facilitated a paradigm shift in the consumer’s thought process about pre-owned luxury goods and offered a platform for people to sell their pre-loved accessories, which was non-existent earlier.