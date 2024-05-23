Ebay to host Love Island wardrobe experience in London

Secondhand marketplace Ebay is building on its partnership with ITV’s reality series Love Island with the opening of a ‘Nation’s Shared Wardrobe’ retail concept that will allow guests to take part in a number of experiences inspired by the Love Island ‘Villa’.

On June 5 in Shoreditch, London, ticket holders will be able to take part in styling sessions with Ebay’s pre-loved style director Amy Bannerman, get a look at archival pieces worn by past participants of the show and visit a Colourologist.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a previously worn item they no longer need to swap it for a pre-owned item from the store.

The initiative follows the announcement that Ebay is continuing to act as Love Island’s headline sponsor, marking the partnership’s fifth consecutive season with the ongoing mission of spotlighting pre-loved fashion to nationwide audiences.

And according to Ebay, this relationship appears to be paying off. The marketplace reported that 65 percent of Gen Z, who make up a large portion of Love Island viewers, now go out of their way to purchase pre-loved or try pre-loved where possible.

It noted that prior to the partnership being established in 2022 this figure was only at 18 percent.