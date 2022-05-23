Ebay to open sneaker store in LA

Pre-owned marketplace Ebay has revealed it will be opening its first-ever sneaker store in Los Angeles, offering coveted sneaker styles for up to 70 percent off their market price.

Set to open on the US’ Memorial Day weekend, May 27 to 29, the ‘Wear ‘Em Out Store’ looks to reward sneaker enthusiasts for sporting their new shoes out of the store.

The collection has been co-curated alongside American rapper and businessman, Offset, also known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who has used his experience in sneaker collecting to determine the store’s offering.

An exclusive teaser for the store was unveiled at Sneaker Con Anaheim over the weekend, where Ebay revealed several sneaker styles that will be available at the location.

“Most people can identify with that feeling of getting a new pair of shoes that you love so much, you just have to wear them out of the store,” said Garry Thaniel, GM of Sneakers at Ebay, in a release.

Thaniel continued: “The Wear ‘Em Out Store celebrates a love of sneakers, while acknowledging that sneakerheads are often balancing what they wear with what they keep in the box. Ebay is the place to find every style and every price, and now we’re offering an incentive to lace up the most coveted sneakers of the summer.”